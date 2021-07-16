Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

