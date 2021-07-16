Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of NAACU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

