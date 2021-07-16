Zacks: Brokerages Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDVL. Cowen boosted their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $9.50 on Friday. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

