POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

PKX traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,902. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.79.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in POSCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

