Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Acquires 325,500 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 325,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,479.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,048,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,101,347.41.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton bought 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,587.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton bought 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

TSE:GRC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 152,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,231. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.65 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

