Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,247 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $61,689.09.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Impinj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.