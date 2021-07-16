Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Buys $67,291.95 in Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,291.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

