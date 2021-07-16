Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Buys $67,291.95 in Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,291.95.
Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.
