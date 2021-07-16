Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,269 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $77,525.04.

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,464. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.05. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Professional by 694.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

