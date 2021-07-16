Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,085 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQD opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

