Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concord Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

