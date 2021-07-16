Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

