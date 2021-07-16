CNH Partners LLC Invests $934,000 in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,869,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,144,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Turmeric Acquisition by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 386,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

TMPM opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.