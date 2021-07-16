CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

FRSGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.