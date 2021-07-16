CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 120,000 Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

