CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $34,326,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $17,710,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,777,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,166,000.

Shares of XPDIU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

