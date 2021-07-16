CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KVSA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $22,843,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,737,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.