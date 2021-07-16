fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $25.69

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $26.90. fuboTV shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 6,616 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

