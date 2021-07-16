The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.11. The Honest shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,236 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Get The Honest alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,322,368.00. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.