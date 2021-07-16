Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

NYSE DK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.03. 4,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

