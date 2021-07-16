YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.10.

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 605,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,257,300.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

