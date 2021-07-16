Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $46.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 7,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,863,100.00. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.