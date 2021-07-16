Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $142,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

