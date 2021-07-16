Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 40,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

