Silverarc Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,550 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Compugen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Compugen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 584,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

