Robert A. Yedid Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. 41,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,535. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $876.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

