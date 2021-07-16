Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $738,084.71 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $738,084.71 and approximately $32.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,888.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.65 or 0.05985305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.01402651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00387525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00133523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00617498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00398136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00300765 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

