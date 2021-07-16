UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

