Beacon Roofing Supply’s (BECN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,587,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

