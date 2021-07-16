Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $151,920.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Frances P. Philip sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $151,920.00.

VRA stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

