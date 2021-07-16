Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

