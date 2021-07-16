Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.

DALXF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

