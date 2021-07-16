Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 30,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.