Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,673. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

