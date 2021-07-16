Scotiabank Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

