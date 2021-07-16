OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OZMLF. Citigroup upgraded OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$16.41 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

