Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,604 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,764,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK remained flat at $$277.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.26 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

