Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 38,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,056. The company has a market cap of $397.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

