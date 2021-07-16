151,080 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,658. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.