Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 15,511 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

