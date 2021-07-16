First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,145,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 211,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

