Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 379,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $5,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

NYSEARCA:PDEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 41,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.