First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 444,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,852. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.