First Foundation Advisors Sells 841 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.16. 26,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,579. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

