AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $60,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KSS opened at $51.04 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

