Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Genuine Parts worth $62,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.01 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 379.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

