CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.60% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,882,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,845,000.

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

