Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $21.48 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $149,091.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,761,380,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,289,589 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

