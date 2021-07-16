SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,827 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
