SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,827 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

