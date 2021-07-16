Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

BKR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 1,050,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 220,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 818,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 227,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

