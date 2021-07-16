Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.82.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,100. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.